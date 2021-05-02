1, 01,165 Manikganj families get Tk 4.85cr govt financial assistance

The government is distributing taka 4 crore 85 lac among 1, 01,165 families in need in the district to reduce their sufferings amid COVID-19 situation under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme on the eve of holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) S M Ferdous said 500 families in each union of the district are getting Tk. 500 as cash under the programme. Before Eid, each of the distressed families will get Tk. 450 as grant and 1000 families of each upazila will get a packet as Eid gift, the DC said.

Manikganj district relief and rehabilitation office sources said under the ongoing programme, 26187 families in Daulatpur Upazila, 10949 in Saturia, 18007 in Singair, 8574 in Harirampur, 19024 in Manikganj Sadar, 9788 in Shibalaya and 7622 in Ghior are getting this humanitarian assistance from the government.

Besides, a total of 621 families in Manikganj and 381 families in Singair municipalities are getting the same facilities.