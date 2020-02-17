1 dies, 7 injured in Narayanganj gas explosion

A gas explosion occurred at a house in Siddhirganj of Narayanganj early today, killing one woman and injuring seven persons of her family, police said. Noorjahan Begum, 60, a seriously burn injured, died while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at around 10:45am, Inspector Bachchu Miah, in-charge of the DMCH police camp told BSS.

Among the injured, Abul Hossain, 25 and Kiron Mia, 45 with 45% and 70% burn injuries respectively were transferred to the ICU after their condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at DMCH’s burn and plastic surgery unit, confirmed hospital sources. Besides, other injured Kawsar, 16, Apon, 10, Mukta, 19, Lima, 3, Hiron, 25

are now taking treatment at the burn and plastic surgery unit of DMCH, they said.

The victims used to live at the ground floor of the four storied building in Saheb Para of Sign board area under Siddhirganj of Narayanganj, our Narayanganj correspondent said. The gas stove of the kitchen of the flat is suspected to be switched on all over the last night that caused accumulation of gas in the house, Adamji EPZ Fire Service Senior Station Officer Md Shahjahan said.

“At around 5 in the morning, when an attempt was made to light the gas burner by matchstick, it exploded, causing fire and engulfing the flat,” he said.

Neighbors and locals rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and sent them to DMCH.