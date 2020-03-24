10-day holiday from March 26 over COVID 19

The government today declared a nationwide 10-day holiday shutting down government and private offices excepting essential and healthcare facilities from March 26 over the COVID-19 situation.

“All the government and private offices will remain closed from March 26 to April 4 to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told a press briefing at the Secretariat here.

He said the Army personnel in aid of civil power will be deployed at divisional and district levels from March 24 next to help local administrations ensure social distancing and take cautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus across the country.