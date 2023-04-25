10 half-decomposed bodies recovered from fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar
Ten half-decomposed bodies were recovered from cold-store of a fishing trawler that washed ashore in Nazirartek area of the district, said Rozina Akter, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.
The trawler went missing more than a week ago in the Bay.
Locals saw a floating trawler in the Bay on Saturday morning. They brought the trawler to the shore in Nazirartek area and while checking the cold-store, they saw hands-legs, said ward-1 councilor of Cox’s Bazar Pourashava Aktar Kamal.
He said they immediately informed sadar thana police who rushed to the spot on Saturday evening. In cooperation of Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel, police recovered 11 half-decomposed bodies from the cold-store of the trawler this morning, said Aktar Kamal.
Fire Service and Civil Defence station in-charge Monayem Billah said they recovered a total of 10 bodies till 3.30pm today.
