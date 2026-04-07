11-Party Alliance Announces New Programs to Implement Referendum Verdict

The 11-party alliance, led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, has announced a five-day nationwide program demanding the implementation of the referendum’s verdict on state reform, which was held in accordance with the July National Charter.

Maulana Mamunul Haque announced the program at a press conference held at the Al Falah Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday (April 7) afternoon. He spoke on behalf of the 11-party electoral alliance as the Amir of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish.

The announced programs include public relations campaigns, leaflet distribution, seminars, and protest rallies. Mamunul Haque stated that leaflet distribution and public outreach activities will be conducted nationwide from April 9 to April 13, commencing with an inauguration in Shahbagh, the capital.

He further informed that protest programs will be observed in all metropolitan cities on April 11 and in all districts on April 12. Additionally, a national seminar will be held at the Diploma Engineering Institute in Kakrail, Dhaka, on April 13.

The press conference was moderated by Hamidur Rahman Azad. Also present were Jamaat’s Secretary General Mian Golam Parwar, Khelafat Majlish Secretary General Ahmad Abdul Kader, Jatiyo Nagorik Party leaders Sarjis Alam and Ariful Islam Adib, AB Party General Secretary Asaduzzaman Fuad, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa) spokesperson Rashed Pradhan, and Bangladesh Labor Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman, among other party leaders.

Earlier, a session of the Constitution Reform Council was held at the same auditorium from 10 AM, where top leaders of the 11 parties discussed the implementation of the referendum verdict and the ongoing fuel crisis.