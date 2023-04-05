11th JS to go into 22nd session tomorrow
he 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will go into 22nd session tomorrow (April 6). The session will also be a special session of the JS to mark Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad’s 50th anniversary.
Earlier, President Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him by Article 72 (1) of the constitution, said parliament secretariat sources here today.
The session, the second session of this year, will begin at 11 am.
President Abdul Hamid is scheduled to deliver a speech at the special session, parliament secretariat sources told BSS.
According to the constitution, the president must convene a session within 60 days of the last sitting of the previous session.
The last session of parliament was prorogued on February 9.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: