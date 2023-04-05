11th JS to go into 22nd session tomorrow

he 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will go into 22nd session tomorrow (April 6). The session will also be a special session of the JS to mark Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad’s 50th anniversary.

Earlier, President Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him by Article 72 (1) of the constitution, said parliament secretariat sources here today.

The session, the second session of this year, will begin at 11 am.

President Abdul Hamid is scheduled to deliver a speech at the special session, parliament secretariat sources told BSS.

According to the constitution, the president must convene a session within 60 days of the last sitting of the previous session.

The last session of parliament was prorogued on February 9.