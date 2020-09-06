Home / National / Details

16 people die in N’ganj mosque’s AC explosion

5 September 2020, 3:56:49

At least 16 people, who suffered severe burn injuries in an air conditioner (AC) blast at a mosque in Narayanganj on Friday night, succumbed to their wounds at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in city today.

Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the institute, told journalists at a briefing this morning.

The deceased are identified as Rifat (18), Mostafa Kamal (34), Zubair (18), Sabbir (21), Kuddus Bepari (72), Delwar Hossain (48), Zunayed (17), Humayun Kabir (70), Ibrahim (43), Jamal (40) and seven-year-old Jewel.

