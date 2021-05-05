16,788 coronavirus patients recover in Rangpur division

The number of recovered coronavirus (COVID-19) patients rose to 16,788 with the healing of 42 more persons on Monday in the division where the infection rate still continues rising in recent times.

Health officials said the 16,788 recovered patients include 4,294 of Rangpur, 799 of Panchagarh, 1,465 of Nilphamari, 1,008 of Lalmonirhat, 1,019 of Kurigram, 1,525 of Thakurgaon, 5,056 of Dinajpur and 1,622 of Gaibandha districts in the division.

Meanwhile, the number of total infected patients rose to 18,061 as 32 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Monday after testing 227 collected samples with the daily infection rate of 14.10 percent in the division.

The district-wise break up of 18,061 patients stands at 4,713 in Rangpur, 827 in Panchagarh, 1,531 in Nilphamari, 1,046 in Lalmonirhat, 1,155 in Kurigram, 1,644 in Thakurgaon, 5,430 in Dinajpur and 1,715 in Gaibandha.

“Among the total of 18,061 infected patients, 16,788 have healed with the average recovery rate of 92.95 percent,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

Since the beginning of outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 1,26,224 collected samples of Rangpur division were tested till Monday, and of them, 18,061 were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of 14.31 percent.

Talking to BSS today, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Ahad Ali said the number of fatalities rose to 352 with two more deaths reported from Rangpur and Thakurgaon in the division on Monday.

A total of 35 infected patients died from April 10 to May 3 last, the highest number in 24 days since the outbreak of the pandemic in the division.

The district-wise break up of the 355 fatalities stands at 82 in Rangpur, 128 in Dinajpur, 38 in Thakurgaon, 35 in Nilphamari, 18 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 21 in Gaibandha and 13 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division.

The average casualty rate currently stands at 1.97 percent in the division.

Among the total 18,061 infected patients, 79 are undergoing treatments at isolation units, including 20 critically sick patients at ICU beds, after recovery of 16,788 patients and 355 deaths while 871 are remaining in home isolations across the division.

“Meanwhile, the number of citizens who got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine remained steady at 5,96,952 since April 26 last, and among them, 2,69,613 got the second dose of the jab till Monday in the division,” Dr Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu especially called upon people to abide by the health directives to reduce further spread of the deadly virus.