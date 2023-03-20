17 killed, 20 injured in Madaripur bus accident

Seventeen persons were killed and 20 others injured as a Dhaka-bound passenger bus plunged into a ditch at Kutubpur in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur district this morning.

Madaripur Superintendent of Police (SP) Masud Alam said the accident took place while the driver of the Dhaka-bound bus named ‘Emad Paribahan’, from Khulna, lost control over the wheel in the area.

He said as of 10.30 am, a total of 17 people were killed. The rescue operation with the help of fire service and police is underway, he said. Injured persons are being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).