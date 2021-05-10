Boro paddy procurement drive of food department began in Sadar upazila of the district today amid much enthusiasm.

Member of Parliament from Magura-1 constituency Saifuzzaman Shikhor inaugurated the program on the premises of District Food Warehouse as the chief guest with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Ashraful Alam in the chair this morning.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) of the district Sushant Kumar Pramanik, District Awami League Acting President Abdul Fattah, Sadar Upazila Chairman Abu Nasir Bablu, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Yasin Kabir, Sadar Upazila Vice Chairman Sheikh Rezaul Islam, among others, were present at the inaugural function.

District Food Control Officer Hafizur Rahman said the government has fixed a target to procure a total of 4,095 tonnes of paddy from the farmers of the district and 5,369 tonnes of rice from the millers of the district during the current Boro season.

Price of per kg of Boro paddy has also been fixed at Taka 27 and price of rice of per kg has been fixed at Taka 40, the procurement drive in other four upazilas of the district would begin immediately, he added