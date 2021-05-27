Home / National / Details

2 motorcyclists die in city’s road accidents

27 May 2021, 3:15:27

Two motorcyclists were killed and two others received injuries in separate road accidents in city’s Mayor Hanif Flyover early today.

Tipu, 20, died on the spot as his bike losing control skid off the road around 6am, said Inspector Mohammad Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police outpost.

Another motorcycle rider Masud, 25, was killed when a truck hit him on the flyover in Kajla area, said Bachchu Mia

Injured – Shaheen, 18, and Nayeem, 20, are now undergoing treatment.

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
