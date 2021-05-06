2 placed on remand for plotting attack on Jatiya Sangsad

A Dhaka court today placed two persons, including a member of banned militant outfit Ansar-al-Islam, on five-day remand each in a case lodged over plotting an attack on Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Devdas Chandra Adhikari passed the order as police produced Ansar al Islam member Al Amin and radical preacher Ali Hasan Osama before the court and pleaded to place them on 10-day remand.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested Al Amin from Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area at around 7:45pm on May 5, while Osama was detained from Rajbari earlier on that day.

Incited by Ali Hasan Osama’s hate speech on social networking sites, Al Amin was plotting to carry out a sword attack on JS Bhaban, holding a black flag. Police filed the case under anti-terror act with Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station in this connection.