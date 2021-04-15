25,443 recover from Covid-19 in Rajshahi division

With recoveries of 63 more coronavirus infected persons on Wednesday, the total number of cured patients from the virus reached 25,443 in the division, said an official report today.

A total of 3,304 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, it said.

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of health, said the death toll from the virus rose to 431, including 271 in Bogura and 60 in Rajshahi, with three more fatalities reported afresh today.

Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 7,231 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 6,242 have already been released.

Meanwhile, with the detection of 176 new positive cases here, the daily infection rate shows a slight falling compared to the previous day’s figure of 252, raising the total number of infected patients to 29,311, Dr Habibul said.

Of the new positive cases, the highest 76 were detected in Rajshahi including 58 in its city, followed by 38 in Bogura, 33 in Sirajganj, 14 in Pabna, 13 in Chapainawabganj and one each in Naogaon and Chapainawabganj districts.

With the newly detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the COVID-19 patients now stands at 7,395 in Rajshahi including 5,837 in its city, 889 in Chapainawabganj, 1,799 in Naogaon, 1,409 in Natore, 1,498 in Joypurhat, 11,124 in Bogura, 3,132 in Sirajganj and 2,065 in Pabna.

On the other hand, 39 more persons have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 106 others were released from quarantine in the division over the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

A total of 68,750 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 66,623 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.