27,254 recover from Covid-19 in Rajshahi division

With recoveries of 193 more coronavirus infected people on Monday, the total number of cured patients from the lethal virus reached 27,254 in the division, said an official report here today.

A total of 3,561 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, it said.

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health, said the death toll from the virus rose to 471, including 290 in Bogura and 67 in Rajshahi with five more fatalities reported afresh today.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 7,676 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for the institutional supervision. Of them, 6,512 have already been released.

Meanwhile, with the detection of 136 new positive cases, the daily infection rate shows almost similar to the previous day’s figure of 135, raising the total number of infected patients to 31,330, Dr Habibul said.

Of the new positive cases, the highest 46 were detected in Pabna, followed by 31 in Bogura, 24 in Rajshahi including 23 in its city, 21 Sirajganj, six in Naogaon, three each in Chapainawabganj and Joypurhat and two in Natore districts.

With the newly detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the Covid-19 patients now stands at 7,767 in Rajshahi including 6,192 in its city, 948 in Chapainawabganj, 1,976 in Naogaon, 1,516 in Natore, 1,573 in Joypurhat, 11,752 in Bogura, 3,326 in Sirajganj and 2,472 in Pabna.

On the other hand, 62 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 85 others were released from quarantine in the division during the last 24 hours till 8 am today. A total of 70,268 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 68,065 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.