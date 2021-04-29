Home / Uncategorized / Details

27,534 recover from Covid-19 in Rajshahi division

29 April 2021, 2:17:54

With recoveries of 147 more coronavirus infected people on Wednesday, the total number of cured patients from the lethal virus reached 27,534 in the division, said an official report here today.

A total of 3,580 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, it said.

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health, said the death toll from the virus rose to 478, including 291 in Bogura and 68 in Rajshahi with five more fatalities reported afresh today.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 7,741 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 6,557 have already been released.

Meanwhile, with the detection of 116 new positive cases, the daily infection rate shows slight decline compared to the previous day’s figure of 129, raising the total number of infected patients to 31,575, Dr Habibul said.

Of the new positive cases, the highest 33 were detected in Pabna, followed by 26 in Bogura, 20 in Sirajganj, 16 in Naogaon, 10 in Rajshahi including eight in its city, six in Natore and five in Joypurhat districts.

With the newly detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the Covid-19 patients now stands at 7,787 in Rajshahi including 6,210 in its city, 963 in Chapainawabganj, 1,994 in Naogaon, 1,525 in Natore, 1,579 in Joypurhat, 11,811 in Bogura, 3,370 in Sirajganj and 2,546 in Pabna.

On the other hand, 125 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 101 others were released from quarantine in the division during the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

A total of 70,475 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 68,297 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.

