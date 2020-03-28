27th span of Padma Bridge installed making 4,050 metres visible

The 27th span of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge was installed at Zazira point in Shariatpur today, making 4.05 km out of the total 6.15 km bridge visible.

“The 27th span of the bridge was installed on the pillar number 27 and 28 at Zazira point around 9.20am,” said deputy assistant engineer of the bridge project Humayun Kabir told BSS.

He said the 27th span was brought to Zazira point on Friday from Munshiganj’s Kumarbhog Construction Yard through ‘Tian-E’ flouting crane and the span installation work began 7 am today.

With the installation of the 150-metre span today, total 27 spans out of 41 were installed in phases, Kabir said, adding that five more spans will be installed soon.

According to officials, about 86 percent works of the main bridge has already been completed.

Earlier in August 2019, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said the plying of vehicles on the Padma Bridge would begin by June 2021.