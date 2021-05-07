28,851 heal from Covid-19 as 152 recover afresh in Rajshahi

With recoveries of 152 more coronavirus infected people on Thursday, the total number of cured patients from the lethal virus reached 28,851 in the division, said an official report here today.

A total of 3,658 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, it said.

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health, said the death toll from the virus rose to 496, including 298 in Bogura and 74 in Rajshahi including 48 in its city while two more fatalities reported afresh today.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 7,926 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 6,688 have already been released.

Meanwhile, with the detection of 87 new positive cases, the daily infection rate shows almost similar to the previous day’s figure of 86, raising the total number of infected patients to 32,359, Dr Habibul said.

Of the new positive cases, the highest 32 were detected in Pabna, followed by 17 in Rajshahi including 16 in its city, 15 in Chapainawabganj, eight in Bogura, seven in Sirajganj and four each in Naogaon and Natore districts.

With the newly detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the Covid-19 patients now stands at 7,909 in Rajshahi including 6,329 in its city, 1,031 in Chapainawabganj, 2,057 in Naogaon, 1,562 in Natore, 1,597 in Joypurhat, 11,957 in Bogura, 3,451 in Sirajganj and 2,795 in Pabna.

On the other hand, 65 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 163 others were released from quarantine during the last 24 hours till 8 am today in the division.

A total of 71,058 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 69,069 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,38,002 people received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the city and eight districts of Rajshahi division since the nationwide second dose vaccination began on April 8.

Of them, 9,852 people including 3,720 female took the second dose on Thursday, Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, Divisional Director of Health services, told BSS here today.

He said 819 including 336 female received vaccines in Rajshahi city and 1,178 people including 387 female in Rajshahi district, 703 including 241 female in Chapainawabganj, 806 including 289 female in Natore and 2,265 people including 934 female in Naogaon have got the vaccines.

Apart from this, a total of 1,294 persons including 503 female got vaccines in Pabna, 1,365 including 543 female in Sirajganj, 912 including 317 female in Bogra and 510 including 170 female in Joypurhat received the vaccines on Thursday, he added.