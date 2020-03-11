3 persons detected with COVID-19 in Bangladesh

A medical staff member takes the temperature of a man at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in China on Jan. 25. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

Three Bangladeshis of a family have been

detected with coronavirus (COVID-19), Institute of Epidemiology, Diseases Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed.

They have been admitted to a hospital in the capital, IEDCR Director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora said at a press briefing at its auditorium in city’s Mohakhali area today.

Among the three, two are male and one female aged between 20 and 35, and two of them have returned from Italy recently, she said.

Earlier on March 4, in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19, the government restricted the entry of people from four countries — Italy, South Korea, Japan and Kuwait — without the virus-free medical certificates.

“The two Italy returnees observed the symptoms after coming here, they called IEDCR hotline number…We collected their samples and found positive. Another one is their family member,” she added.