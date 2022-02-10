30 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccines reach Dhaka

A total of 30 lakh doses of Covid-19 Sinopharm vaccine purchased by the government arrived in Bangladesh last night (July 29) and in the early hours of today (July 30).

“Thirty lakh shots of COVID-19 Sinopharm vaccine from China reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last night and in early hours of today,” Dr Md Shamsul Haque, Line Director of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health under Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) told BSS this morning.

Of the total 30 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine, 10 lakh jabs arrived in Dhaka at 10.15pm last night (July 29), he added.

As many as 10 lakh Sinopharm jabs reached Bangladesh at 1.15am on July 30 while another 10 lakh Sinopharm vaccines landed in Bangladesh at 4.15am, he also added.

“Bangladesh has so far received 81 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine …. meaning total doses of Sinopharm jabs has stood at 81 lakh,” Shamsul added.