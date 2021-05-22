30,559 people recover from Covid-19 in Rajshahi

With recoveries of 83 more coronavirus infected people on Thursday, the total number of healed patients from the lethal virus reached 30,559 in the division, said an official report here today.

A total of 3,751 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, it said.

Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health, said the death toll from the virus rose to 524, including 308 in Bogura and 78 in Rajshahi including 49 in its city with one fatality reported afresh today.

Meanwhile, with the detection of 165 new positive cases, the daily infection rate shows a significant escalating trend compared to the previous day’s number 117, raising the total number of infected patients to 33,495, Dr Habibul said.

Of the new positive cases, the highest 73 were detected in Chapainawabganj, followed by 50 in Rajshahi city, 24 in Pabna, seven in Natore, six in Bogura, three in Sirajganj and two in Naogaon districts.

With the newly detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the Covid-19 patients now stands at 8,190 in Rajshahi, including 6,600 in its city, 1,217 in Chapainawabganj, 2,118 in Naogaon, 1,613 in Natore, 1,630 in Joypurhat, 12,141 in Bogura, 3,588 in Sirajganj and 2,998 in Pabna.

A number of 110 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 54 others were released from quarantine during the last 24 hours till 8 am today in the division.

A total of 71,942 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19). Of them, 70,562 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,98,287 people received second dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the city and eight districts of Rajshahi division since the nationwide second dose vaccination began on April 8. Of them, 4,703 people including 1,969 female took the second jab on Thursday, Dr Habibul told BSS today.

He said 548 including 247 female received vaccines in Rajshahi city and 884 people including 347 female in Rajshahi district, 504 including 243 female in Chapainawabganj, 30 including 11 female in Natore and 361 people including 140 female in Naogaon have got the vaccines on Thursday.

Apart from this, a total of 209 persons including 91 female got vaccines in Pabna, 80 including 29 female in Sirajganj, 1,800 including 756 female in Bogra and 287 including 105 female in Joypurhat today received the vaccines on the day, he added.