360 more distressed people get PM’s gift in Rajshahi

A total of 360 more distressed and other underprivileged people including some physically challenged ones hardest-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic were given humanitarian assistance as gifts of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Each of them was given a food package containing ten kilograms of rice, two kilograms of potato, one kilogram of pulse and sugar each, one liter of edible oil and 500 grams of vermicelli and powder milk each.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, district administration has distributed the foodstuffs at Riverview Collectorate High School playground today through maintaining health rules to tackle the Covid-19 spread.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division Dr Humayun Kabir handed over the food support as the chief guest.

Additional Divisional Commissioners Dr Ziaul Haque and Moinul Islam, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil, Deputy Director of the Local Government Division Dr Chitralekha Naznin and Additional Deputy Commissioners Nazrul Islam and Shariful Haque were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Dr Humayun Kabir said the government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remained beside the public in general.

He said all the worst-affected people are being brought under humanitarian support so that they can celebrate the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr through mitigating their financial constraint being caused by the global pandemic.

Dr Kabir, however, urged the recipients to follow health rules strictly to control the spread of the deadly virus.