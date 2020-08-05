4 Bangladeshis killed, 100 injured in Beirut blast

At least four Bangladeshi nationals were killed and around 100 others, including 21 Navy personnel, were injured in yesterday’s deadly explosion in Beirut, Bangladesh Embassy in Lebanon confirmed today.

Embassy’s first secretary (labour) Abdullah Al Mamun told BSS through WhatsApp messages that so far four Bangladeshis died, while around 100 others including 78 expatriate Bangladeshis and 21 members of Bangladesh Navy, who are on duty at Beirut port under UN peace keeping mission, were reportedly injured in the massive blast.

He said the deceased have been identified as Mehedi Hasan and Rasel from Brahmmanbaria, Mizan from Madaripur and Rezaul from Cumilla. “We are trying to get more information about the Bangladeshi expatriates residing here,” Mamun said.

The Tuesday’s explosion sent shockwaves across Beirut, claiming more than 100 lives, injuring 4,000 others and causing widespread damage as far as the outskirts of the capital.

The Bangladesh mission urged all to inform the Embassy through its hotline number – +96781744207, if they come to know about any more casualties of the Tuesday’s devastated blast near Beirut port where a towering grain silo had been shattered.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Ambassador to Lebanon Major General Jahangir Al Mustahidur Rahman in a video message said among the injured expatriate Bangladeshis, eight have been undergoing treatment in the hospital.

“On behalf of the embassy, we are supervising their (expatriate Bangladeshis) as well as providing them financial support,” said Bangladesh envoy in Lebanon that hosts nearly 1.5 lakh Bangladeshi nationals in different professions.