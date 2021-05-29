4 more die, Covid-19 deaths reach 390 in Rangpur division

Four more coronavirus (Covid-19) infected patients died in Rangpur, Nilphamari and Dinajpur districts during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am today raising the total number of fatalities to 390 in the division.

“Eighty infected patients died from April 10 to May 29 in the division, the highest number of deaths in the last 47 days since the outbreak of the pandemic,” said Focal Person of the COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui.

The district-wise break-up of the total fatalities now stands at 95 in Rangpur, 142 in Dinajpur, 40 in Thakurgaon, 36 in Nilphamari, 21 in Kurigram, 20 in Panchagarh, 22 in Gaibandha and 14 in Lalmonirhat.

The average casualty rate presently stands at 2.07 percent, which is the highest average fatality rate since the beginning of the pandemic in the division.

“Earlier, the numbers of deaths in 30 days were 11 between March 9 and April 9, three between February 9 and March 9 and six between January 9 and February 9 last in the division,” Dr Siddiqui added.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr Md Ahad Ali said the number of Covid-19 cases rose to 18,844 as 24 more patients were reported positive after testing 188 samples in the division at the infection rate of 12.77 percent on Friday.

Since the beginning, a total of 1,32,380 collected samples of all eight districts in the division were tested till Friday, and of them, 18,844 people were found Covid-19 positive with an average infection rate of 14.23 percent.

“The district-wise break-up of 18,844 patients currently stands at 4,964 in Rangpur, 838 in Panchagarh, 1,573 in Nilphamari, 1,076 in Lalmonirhat, 1,213 in Kurigram, 1,669 in Thakurgaon, 5,750 in Dinajpur and 1,761 in Gaibandha,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients rose to 17,771 with the healing of seven more infected people during the last 24 hours at the average recovery rate of 94.31 percent in the division.

“Among the recovered patients, 4,612 of Rangpur, 812 Panchagarh, 1,515 of Nilphamari, 1,041 of Lalmonirhat, 1,097 of Kurigram, 1,565 of Thakurgaon, 5,428 of Dinajpur and 1,701 of Gaibandha districts,” Dr Ali said.

Of the 18,844 infected patients, 79 are undergoing treatments at isolation units, including 18 at ICU beds and three at High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds, after recovery of 17,771 people and 390 deaths while 637 remaining in home isolation in the division.

“Meanwhile, the number of citizens who got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the division remained steady at 5,96,952 since April 26 last, and of them, 3,81,303 got the second dose till Thursday last,” Dr Ali added.

Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu urged people to abide by the health directives to contain the Covid-19 infection rate in the division.