42 citizens’ statement on EC is drafted by BNP: Hasan

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said it is BNP that drafted the statement of 42 persons over the Election Commission (EC).

“We saw yesterday that 42 personalities of the country gave a statement about the Election Commission. I would like to say them with utmost respect that all those persons are known as pro-BNP. Some of them are advisors to the BNP chairperson,” he said.

The minister made the comments while addressing a discussion meeting at an auditorium of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) in the capital.

Progotishil National Awami Party-Progotishil NAP (Bhashani) organized the meeting marking the 140th birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani.

At the beginning of his speech, Hasan paid rich tribute to Maulana Bhashani and said he (Bhashani) never did politics for power. He did politics for the welfare of the people and the country as well, he added.

About the BNP’s comments, he said they are talking against the government regularly. “But, the exception is that 42 people got together yesterday. Actually, the draft of the statement was made at BNP office. Therefore, they have echoed the BNP,” said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

He said if there is any question about the Election Commission, it can be discussed. But the language in which they made the statement and tried to divert people’s attention did not seem intelligible to the intellectuals and they have given the statement drafted by BNP, he added.

The minister said the country is moving ahead and “we are living in a multi-dimensional society”. Here will be debate and criticism, he said adding, but the debate and criticism should be what will take the country forward.

He said of course there will be criticism of those in power. “Since the government is in charge, there can be criticism of the government, it is normal. But if the educated people do it (criticism) in the way of BNP’s blind criticism, then the common people may wonder why these educated persons are suddenly talking like uneducated people!,” he added.

About a press conference of BNP, Hasan said, “I heard the press conference fully in social media. And I would like to urge BNP leaders including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to take care of their own house and not to spread hatred against Awami League. How can they take care of the country when could not take care of their own house and own party as well?”

Jatiya Party presidium member Shahidur Rahman Tepa, Barrister Shamim Haider Patwari, MP, and Bangladesh Gana Aazadi League senior joint secretary general Mohammad Sarwar Hossain, addressed the meeting as special guests with Pargatishil Nap (Bhashani) central convener Parash Bahashani in the chair.

Besides, Pragatishil Nap (Bhashani) central member secretary Mohammad Ali Kismat, Mohammad Babul Ahmed, Manirul Hasan Manir, Mowshumi Rahman Minu, Saiful Islam Litan and Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote general secretary Arun Sarker Rana, among others, also addressed the meeting.