44 arrested during anti-drug drives in city
Police arrested 44 persons with different types of contrabands drugs in different drives here in last 24 hours till 6 am today, an official release said.
Around 2,722 pieces of yaba pills, 57 grams of heroin, 625 grams hemp, 23 bottles phensidyls, 41 litres local alcohol and 64 cans beer were recovered from the arrested persons, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a statement.
A total of 31 cases were filed under narcotics control act with different police stations against the arrestees.
