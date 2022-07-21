Home / World News / Details
46 killed in Taiwan building inferno: fire department
14 October 2021, 3:31:21
An overnight fire that tore through a building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung killed 46 people and injured dozens of others, officials said Thursday. “The fire caused 41 injuries and 46 deaths,” Kaohsiung’s fire department said in a statement to reporters.
