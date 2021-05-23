48 years of Bangabandhu’s Julio-Curie award tomorrow

Tomorrow is the 48th anniversary of receiving the Julio-Curie award by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of the Bengali nation-state and the architect of independence, the forerunner of democracy and peace movement, was awarded the Julio-Curie Peace Prize by the World Peace Council on May 23, 1973.

To commemorate the contributions of world-renowned scientists Marie Curie and Pierre Curie to the struggle for world peace, the World Peace Council has been awarding Julio Curie Peace Prize to distinguished individuals and organizations since 1950 for outstanding contribution to the fight against fascism, anti-imperialism, humanitarian welfare and peace.

World leaders like Fidel Castro, Ho Chi Minh, Yasser Arafat, Salvador Allende, Nelson Mandela, Indira Gandhi, Mother Teresa, poet and politician Pablo Neruda, Jawaharlal Nehru, Martin Luther King and Leonid Brezhnev were awarded the prize.

The peace prize of the World Peace Council was an international recognition of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his contribution to the establishment of world peace.

The Julio-Curio Peace Prize award was the first ever international award for Bangladesh. As a result of this great achievement, the Father of the Nation turned into Vishwabandhu from Bangabandhu.

The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee has requested the authorities concerned to spread the significance of this day in all media with special importance by maintaining proper health rules in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

An e-poster has been released on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s receiving the Julio-Curio Peace Prize.

To highlight the contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in establishing world peace and human rights to the new generation, a documentary titled ‘World Peace Ambassador: Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ has been made by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee.

Several media outlets including online platforms will air the documentary to observe the day with significance.