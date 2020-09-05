50 people injured in AC blast at Narayanganj mosque

At least 50 people have been injured in an air conditioner (AC) blast at a mosque in Sadar upazila here.

According to the locals, the incident took place at Baitus Salah Jame Mosque at Fatulla here as the AC inside the mosque blasted with a loud noise around 8.30pm leaving at least 50 people injured.

Among the injured, 37 people have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Of them two were identified as Jalil, 50, and Sohel, 20.

Narayanganj Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Al Arefin said the AC might have blasted from a short circuit. A fire service team was working at the scene, he added.