50th founding anniversary of Awami Jubo League being observed

The 50th founding anniversary of Awami Jubo League, the youth wing of the ruling Awami League, is being celebrated today in a befitting manner.

Bangladesh Awami Jubo League commonly known as Jubo League is the first youth organisation of Bangladesh founded by Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani under the direction of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through a youth convention at the Institution of Engineers on November 11, 1972.

The organisation was established with the aim of involving the youths in the struggle for a non-communal, democratic and exploitation-free Bangladesh.

Nowadays, Jubo League has become the largest youth organisation in the country through the long struggle and sacrifices of thousands of leaders and workers for over four decades.

Awami Jubo League will arrange a youth grand rally in the city’s historic Suhrawardy Udyan today marking the anniversary.

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present there as the chief guest.

The youth gathering will start at 2.30pm on the day, Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash said at a press conference held at AL central office in the city’s Bangabandhu Avenue on Wednesday last.