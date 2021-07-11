8 people including Sajeeb Group chairman placed on 4-day remand

A court here today placed eight accused, including owner of Hashem Food factory and his four sons, on a four-day remand each in a case lodged over the Thursday’s devastating fire at Sejan Food and Beverage Factory in Rupganj that claimed at least 52 lives.

Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Fahmida Khatun passed the order as police produced the eight accused before the court and plead for a 10-day remand for each of them, Court Inspector Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter to BSS.

The eight accused are: Sajeeb Group Chairman and Managing Director Md Abul Hashem, his four sons – Deputy Managing Director Hasib Bin Hashem (Sajeeb) and directors Tareq Ibrahim (Satej), Tawsif Ibrahim (Sheetal) and Tanjim Ibrahim; Sajeeb Group Chief Operating Officer Shahan Shah Azad, and Hashem Foods Limited Deputy General Manager Mamunur Rashid and its admin chief Salahuddin.

Earlier, police filed a murder case with Rupganj Police Station in this connection and arrested them from different areas of the city.