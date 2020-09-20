8 suspended Titas officials placed on 2-day remand

A court here today placed eight suspended officers and workers of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited on a two-day remand each in a case filed over the air conditioner blast at a Narayanganj mosque.

Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Kawsar Alam passed the order after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police produced them before the court this afternoon and pleaded with a five-day remand, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CID Mainul Hasan told the BSS.

Earlier in the morning, the CID officials arrested the eight suspended officials of the Titas from different areas of Fatullah in the district over Baitus Salat Mosque blast in the district on September 4, which so far claimed 33 lives.

The arrested were Manager in Fatullah zone Md Sirajul Islam, Deputy Manager Engineer Mahamudur Rahman Rabbi, Assistant Engineer SM Hasan Shahriar, Assistant Engineer Manik Mia, Supervisor Munibur Rahman Chowdhury and workers Md Ayub Ali, Md Hanif Mia and Md Ismail Prodhan.

“They were arrested on basis of evidence of negligence,” Mainul Hasan said.