Adv Sahara Khatun no more
Senior Awami League leader and former home minister Sahara Khatun has died at a Bangkok hospital at the age of 77.
The MP from Dhaka-18 breathed her last at 11:25 pm BdST on Thursday, said her aide Anisur Rahman, who was accompanying her there.
She was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka on June 2 with a fever, allergy and other preexisting conditions and later moved to the intensive care unit when her condition deteriorated.
She was flown to Thailand and admitted to Bumrungrad Hospital last Monday.
A member of the Awami League’s presidium, Sahara Khatun is a three-time MP from the Dhaka seat.
She was made the home minister in 2009 and later served as the post and telecommunication minister.
