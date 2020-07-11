Home / National / Details

Adv Sahara Khatun no more

10 July 2020, 9:28:40

Senior Awami League leader and former home minister Sahara Khatun has died at a Bangkok hospital at the age of 77.

The MP from Dhaka-18 breathed her last at 11:25 pm BdST on Thursday, said her aide Anisur Rahman, who was accompanying her there.

She was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka on June 2 with a fever, allergy and other preexisting conditions and later moved to the intensive care unit when her condition deteriorated.

She was flown to Thailand and admitted to Bumrungrad Hospital last Monday.

A member of the Awami League’s presidium, Sahara Khatun is a three-time MP from the Dhaka seat.

She was made the home minister in 2009 and later served as the post and telecommunication minister.

