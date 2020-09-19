Ahmed Shafi passes away

Allama Shah Ahmed Shafi, chief of Hifazat-e Islam, passed away at a Dhaka hospital this evening at the age of 102.

Shafi breathed his last at 6:20pm at Asgar Ali Hospital at Gandaria in the old part of Dhaka.

Earlier, he was shifted to Dhaka from Chattogram Medical College Hospital by an air-ambulance this afternoon as his condition deteriorated.

Shafi became ill following the movements of students at the Hathazari madrasah on Thursday, sources said.

He was taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital just after resigned from the post of director general of the Hathazari madrasa in the evening. As his condition deteriorated, he was flown to Dhaka today.

Shafi was suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and old age complications.

Born at Pakhiartila village in Rangunia of Chattogram, Shah Ahmad Shafi began his education life at Sarafbhata Kanurhat Madrasah in Rangunia and later studied at Al-Jamiatul Arabiatul Islamiah at Patia.

Then he studied Darul Ulum Moinul Islam Madrasah of Hathazari and Darul Uloom Deoband of India.

In 1986, he joined as director general of Darul Ulum Moinul Islam Madrasah of Hathazari and served for 34 years at a stretch until his resignation on Thursday.

In personal life, he was father of two sons and three daughters.

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and AL Joint General Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Ahmed Shafi.

In separate condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace of departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to bereaved family members