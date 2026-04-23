Air Defense System Suddenly Activated in Tehran

New tensions have arisen following reports of the sudden activation of air defense systems in various areas of Iran’s capital, Tehran. Nour News and Mehr News Agency of the country reported that air defense batteries have been activated in some parts of the capital. However, no detailed information regarding the reason for this activation has been provided yet, nor have there been any reports of attacks or damages.

Reacting to the situation, former US General Mark Kimmitt told Qatar-based news agency Al Jazeera that it could be a drill by the Iranian military. In his words, “This is very likely to be an exercise conducted by the Iranian military.”

Kimmitt also stated that Israeli media has already denied any reports of active military engagement. “I think if something really significant had happened, they wouldn’t be denying it,” he said.

However, he cautioned that the possibility of a potential preemptive strike by the United States cannot be entirely ruled out, especially if there is a chance of the ongoing ceasefire breaking down.

Finally, he added, “At this moment, we do not have enough information to draw any definitive conclusions.”

According to analysts, the situation remains uncertain and rapidly evolving. Therefore, to ascertain whether the activation of air defense in Tehran is a drill, a precautionary measure, or a response to a potential threat, more information will be needed.