AL cannot participate in next polls: EC Anwarul

by newsdesk
Election Commissioner Md. Anwarul Islam Sarker today said Awami League will not be able to participate in the next elections.

“Legally, the activities of Awami League are suspended. Therefore, they will not be able to participate in the next election,” he told reporters after inaugurating the training organized to enhance the efficiency of police in carrying out election duties smoothly at the Election Commissioner District Police Lines here.

Replying to a query over the electoral symbol of NCP, The EC said the symbol is decided under the Constitution and electoral rules.

Over the upcoming national parliament elections, Anwarul said, “The elections will be held before Ramadan. There will be no more controversial elections like in the past. A fair and participatory election will be held with the cooperation of everyone.”

He said the Election Commission is taking a strict stand to ensure that no controversial will not be given election duty.

He expressed hope that all forces are ready ahead of the election and that the law and order situation will not be a challenge.

