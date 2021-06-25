AL, front organizations pay tribute to Bangabandhu

Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies paid tributes to the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi here today marking the 72nd founding anniversary of the party.

Born as Awami Muslim League on June 23 in 1949 at Rose Garden in city’s old part, the party was later turned into Awami League as a secular and progressive one.

To mark the day, party president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to the portrait of Bangaandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi road no-32 here.

After placing floral wreath at the portrait of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Prime Minister stood in solemn silence for a while as mark of respect to the father of the nation.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader along with other party leaders place floral wreath as mark of respect to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at 9:00am.

AL presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Dr Abdur Razzaque, Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Shahjahan Khan, Information and Broadcasting Minister and AL’s Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Dr Dipu Moni, Organizing Secretary Ahmad Hossen, BM Mozammel , Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Shawpan and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Publication and Publicity Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Relief and Disaster Affairs Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Officer Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Science and Technology Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, Forest and Environment Secretary Delwar Hossen, Agriculture and Cooperatives Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Central Committee Member Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Marufa Akhter Popy, among others, were present.

Dhanmondi road-32 area was crowded with the AL leaders and workers since morning and they were seen to chant different slogans including ‘Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu’.

Besides the Awami League, different associate bodies including Awami Jubo League, Awami Swechchasebok League, Bangladesh Chatro League, Jatiya Sramik League, Tanti League, Mohila Awami League and Jubo Mahila League also paid tribute to the portrait of Bangabandhu.