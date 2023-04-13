AL govt always works to ensure rights of people of all faiths

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that her party, Awami League (AL), when is in the government, always works to ensure the rights of the people of all faiths.

She said this when leaders of Bangladesh Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

The Prime Minister told the leaders that religions belong to individuals but festivals are universal.

She said that her government is pulling the country ahead by implementing the ideology of Bangabandhu and the spirit of the War of Liberation.

The premier’s Deputy Press Secretary Shakhawat Moon briefed the reporters after the call on.

During the meeting, leaders of the Bangladesh Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council, led by its general secretary Rana Das Gupta, said that discrimination has been removed in all fields such as employment, recruitment and promotion in the country.

They thanked the Prime Minister as people of different faiths are freely following their religious practices.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Awami League office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and central committee member Nirmal Kumar Chatterjee were present.