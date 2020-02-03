AL nominees sweep Dhaka city polls

Awami League candidates Atiqul Islam and Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today swept the elections as residents of the capital elected their mayors to hold the offices of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) for next five years.

Respective returning officers unofficially declared them elected after the daylong voting with electronic voting machines (EVMs), used entirely for the first time in any major election, while the formal results would be

published later through gazette notifications.

AL nominee for DNCC Atiqul Islam bagged 4,47,211 votes defeating his nearest contestant Tabith Awal who secured 2,64,161 votes while AL candidate for DSCC Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh bagged 4,24,595 votes defeating his nearest

BNP contestant Ishraq Hossain who secured 2,36,512 votes.

Returning Officers of DNCC and DSCC Md Abul Kashem and Md Abdul Baten declared separately the results of all 2,468 polling centers for polls at their respective makeshift offices at Shilpakala Academy and Sher-e-Bangla Agriculture University in the city.

Earlier, the voting began at 8am and it continued till 4pm without any break. The polls were held in a festive and peaceful manner as no major untoward incident took place in the polls. The voters also expressed satisfaction over the use of EVMs in the polls though some senior citizens faced a little trouble in matching finger prints

during casting their votes.

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina cast her vote at Dhaka College Centre here in the morning.

While talking to reporters after casting her vote, she expressed her firm optimism about the victory of Awami League candidates in the Dhaka city corporation elections. AL nominee for DNCC polls Atiqual Islam cast his vote at 8:15am at Nawab Habibullah Model School and College polling centre in Uttara while BNP contestant Tabith Awal cast his vote at the polling centre of Gulshan Manarat International School and College in the morning.

AL candidate for DSCC polls Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh cast his vote at Dhanmondi Kamrunnessa Government Girls’ High School while BNP candidate Ishraq Hossain cast his vote at Shaheed Shahjahan Government Primary School polling centre at Gopibagh in the morning.

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda said he was satisfied with the overall election atmosphere as voters were positive about the EVMs.

“The overall environment for the election is peaceful . . . I am satisfied. Voters are positive about the EVM,” said the CEC while talking to journalists after casting his vote at 11:05am at the polling centre of I.E.S

School and College of Sector-5, Uttara.

Marking the polls, motorcycle movement remain stopped since Thursday midnight and the bar will stay till 6am on February 2 while all kinds of vehicular movement remain stopped from Friday midnight to 6pm on Saturday.

Besides, plying of water vessels also remain stopped from Friday midnight to Saturday midnight. Around 50,000 members of law enforcement agencies were deployed in the two city corporations to ensure the security. A total of 129 executive magistrates and 64 judicial magistrates were deployed in the two city corporations.

A total of 1013 local observers of 22 institutions monitored the polls while 74 persons acted as foreign observers.

A total of 13 mayoral candidates contested the Dhaka north and south city corporation elections while around 7500 candidates vied for councilor posts in the two city corporations.

In Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), there were 30 lakh 10 thousand 273 voters. Of the voters, 15, 49,567 were male and 14, 60,706 were female. DNCC has 1,318 polling centers while there are 54 general and 18 reserved (women) wards in the city corporation.

In DSCC, there were 1,150 polling centers for 24 lakh 53 thousand 194 voters. Of them, 12 lakh 93 thousand 441 were male and 11 lakh 59 thousand 753 were female. DSCC has 1,150 polling centers while it has 75 general and 25 reserved wards.