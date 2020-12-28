AL picks candidates for 3rd phase polls

The ruling Awami League (AL) today picked candidates for the third phase elections to 64 municipalities. The names of 64 candidates were announced following a meeting of Awami League Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board at the Prime Minister’s official Ganabhaban residence here yesterday.

AL Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting.

The candidates will contest the polls in four municipalities in Rangpur division, 12 in Rajshahi, nine in Khulna, eight in Barishal, 12 in Dhaka, eight in Mymensingh, three in Sylhet and eight in Chattogram.

Earlier, the AL picked candidates for first phase elections to 25 municipalities and second phase elections to 61 municipalities.