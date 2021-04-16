AL takes programme on historic Mujibnagar Day

The ruling Awami League has drawn up programmes on the occasion of the historic Mujibnagar Day to be observed tomorrow on limited scale with maintaining health guidelines in view of the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

The programmes include hoisting of national and party flags atop Bangabandhu Bhaban, party’s central and district offices at 6am and placing of wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi road number 32 at 9am.

On behalf of AL, party’s Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif along with local leaders and workers will place wreath at the Mujibnagar Memorial at 10 am with maintaining health guidelines.

In a statement, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged the leaders and workers of the party and its associate and likeminded bodies to observe the day on limited scale with properly maintaining health guidelines.

He also called upon the people of all strata to observe the day staying at home to pay deep tributes and gratitude to 30 lakh martyrs and two lakh tortured mothers and sisters of the Liberation War, organizers of the Liberation War and valiant freedom fighters.

April 17 is a memorable day in the national life of the Bangalee nation as the oath-taking ceremony of the country’s first provisional government took place on the day in 1971.