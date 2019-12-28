AL to finalize nominations for city polls today

The Awami League (AL) will finalize the nominations for the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) polls today. Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader disclosed this at a press conference at the Awami League President Sheikh Hasina’s Political Office at Dhanmondi in the city today.

“The nominations of the party candidates for the two city corporations polls will be finalized at the party’s local government nomination board meeting at the Prime Minister’s official residence Ganababan on Saturday at 6pm”, said Qauder, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister.

Terming the ensuing city polls as a challenge for the ruling party, the minister said only those who are honest and popular will get the party nominations for the mayoral and councilor posts of the January 30 city corporation polls.

None of them who are accused of different charges and having intelligence reports against them would be qualified for getting party nominations, Quader told the briefing.

The two city corporation elections will be competitive, he said, adding that the Election Commission (EC) and the law enforcement agencies will work for the polls. “We want free and fair election and the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be used in the city corporation polls”, said the ruling party leader.

After declaration of the new AL’s central committee, he said, “We have taken the city polls as a challenge and then we will take preparations for the Chittagong City Corporation polls.”

Regarding the new committee of the Awami League, Quader said the grass-roots leaders have been accommodate in the party central committee as they [grass-roots leaders] have sacrificed a lot in different movements, including the campaign for releasing AL’s President and Prime Minister Sheikh from imprisonment.

He said the new ruling party committee led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay homage at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi at 9am tomorrow.

Besides, the central executive committee and the advisory committee of the Awami League will visit Tungipara on January 3 to pay tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his grave.

Marking the founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Chattra League, a rally and reunion also will be held at the city’s Suhrawardy Uddyan on January 4.

Awami League Organizing Secretary Advocate Afzal Hossain, Labour Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Information and Research Secretary Dr Selim Mahmud, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan and central leader Shahbuddin Farazi, among others, attended the press briefing.