AL to stay on streets till JS polls: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said his party will stay on streets till the next parliamentary elections.

“We are not giving counter programme with any party or alternate program with anyone. We are holding our normal programme. We will continue our programme till the elections,” he said.

Hasan said these while replying to journalists at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Chattogram Flower Festival’ arranged by the district administration in the city’s Faujdarhat-Port Link Road.

He said as the ruling party, their responsibility is to ensure that none can create disorder in the country.

Pointing to BNP, he said BNP gets hurt if it sees AL’s presence on the streets. “We are keeping watch on BNP’s programmes as well as we are holding peace rally. We are not holding any counter programme,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman presided over the function while Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel, Divisional Commissioner of Chattogram Dr. Aminur Rahman, Zilla Parishad Chairman ATM Payrul Islam Chowdhury, Chattogram Chamber President Mahabubul Alam, Mohanagar Freedom Fighter Commander Mozaffar Ahmad and Sitakund UNO Md. Shahadat Hossain, among others, addressed the function.

Speaking at the flower festival, Hasan Mahmud said Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to decorate the country properly.

“We want to take the country to the desired destination by transforming Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous state by 2041. We have been able to build a hunger-free Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister. We have also marched a lot ahead to build a poverty-free country. We want to build a humane and welfare state side by side with making material development,” he said.

The minister thanked the district administration for organizing the flower fair.

He said naturally many tourists visit the venue as there is a large water body in such a beautiful place on the sea shore, surrounded by trees.

Noting that the fair will add more attraction to tourists, he hoped that three-month flower fair will be arranged at the venue every year.

This fair will attract people not only from Chattogram but also from all over the country, he said, adding that if required, floating flower beds can be made in the reservoir here.