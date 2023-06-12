AL will never betray people: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the ruling AL will never betray the country’s people.

“With the decrease in temperature, load-shedding has dwindled and there will be no longer load-shedding in the country,” he told a triennial conference of 6 wards of Pallabi and Rupnagar Police Station units of Awami Jubo League on Harun Mollah Eidgaon ground at Pallabi here.

Speaking on the occasion, Quader said the price of soybean oil has also decreased by Taka 10 per litre and prices of essential commodities will continue to fall.

Public suffering will be eased soon as the AL always remains beside the people and it will not betray them, he said.

The AL general secretary said BNP shouted over load-shedding a few days ago. “But they (BNP) gave poles to the people and we gave them electricity. During the BNP tenure, there was only 3,200 megawatts of power. We have enhanced it to 27,000 megawatts,” he added.

BNP claimed that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would not able to remain in power due to load-shedding, the AL general secretary said Almighty Allah has blessing on her and it is not easy to oust such a leader who always thinks about people.

Quader said BNP leaders stated that they would join polls if caretaker government system like the 2001 one is restored but it is not possible at all.

He reiterated that the next general elections would be held in line with the country’s constitution.

BNP is dreaming that the country’s people will reject polls but the people are not doing so, the AL general secretary said.

“BNP’s dream is being broken. About 45 to 50 percent voter turnout in Barishal and Khulna city polls proved that voters are willing to cast their votes in elections under Sheikh Hasina,” he said.

AL organising secretary Mirza Azam, Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, its general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil and Ilias Uddin Molla, MP, among others, spoke at the conference with acting president of Dhaka North City Jubo League Zakir Hossain in the chair.