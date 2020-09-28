Alam to be laid to eternal rest at Intellectuals Graveyard

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam will be laid to his eternal rest at Mirpur Intellectuals Graveyard tomorrow after namaj-e-janaza at Supreme Court compound, law minister Anisul Huq told BSS.

“His namaj-e-janaza will be held at Supreme Court compound at 11 am tomorrow, he will then be buried at the Intellectuals Graveyard,” he said.

According to Huq the body would be kept overnight at (CMH) Dhaka’s Combined Military Hospital) mortuary and be brought to his Minister’s Apartment residence at Eskaton at 8.30 am.

Alam breathed his last this evening at the CMH where he was being treated for COVID-19.

Alam, hailed from Munshiganj on the outskirts of the capital, earned a high prominence by virtue of his professional excellence and persona, left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

He was admitted to the CMH with high temperature on September 4 where he was tested positive for COVID-19 and 14 days later he was moved to the intensive care unit of the facility as his health condition worsened.

Alam was the longest serving attorney general or the top law officer of the country since his appointment in 2009.