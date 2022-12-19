All bars to remain closed on 31st night: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said that all bars will remain closed for 24 hours from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 pm of the next day to prevent untoward incidents.

“Special operations will be conducted from December 28 to 31 to prevent untoward incidents,” he told the journalists after a meeting held at his ministry conference room over law and order on the eve of the Christmas Day and Thirty First Night celebrations.

The minister said that intelligence vigilance will be increased throughout the country to prevent any sabotage or incident. “Necessary measures will be taken to ensure the smooth electricity supply in all areas of the country, including the capital, during the Christmas celebration and December 31,” he said.

Kamal said that the thirty first night will be held after December 25, adding, “We request not to burst fireworks and crackers on this day. It has been asked all not to create panic among the common people. No concerts or dance-songs can be held on the flyovers and streets on 31st night.”

The minister said that the Dhaka University (DU) authorities will take measures so that no outsider can enter into the DU campus. “Access will be restricted on the night,” he added.

However, special security measures would have been taken in the country for peaceful celebration of the night, Kamal said.

Among others, Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division Aminur Rahman Khan, Secretary to the Security Service Division Abdullah Al Masud Chwodhury, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, Special Branch (SB) Chief, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner, BGB Chief, Ansar Chief, NSI Chief, were present in the meeting.

The minister said that concert can be held with the permission of the DMP said adding that no road can be congested in the name of concert. Measures will be taken in places so that none can deal drugs illegally.”

Replying to a question, Kamal said that trial will be held of all disappearance and killings from 2001 to 2006.

He said that Christmas can be celebrated in 5,682 churches including Tejgaon and Ramna. “Security arrangements will be made for all churches. And we have asked to provide security forces as well as the volunteers from the Christian community to ensure foolproof security,” he added.

Kamal said that most of the diplomats are Christians so special security and intelligence officials will be deployed. CCTV cameras will be installed at all the Churches. Important churches will be swept. There will also be dog squad, he added.

The minister also said that plainclothes intelligence will be deployed in the area surrounding the church from December 24 to December 26.

He said that the elite anti-crime force-RAB- will also provide security patrols in every city. The RAB patrols will be strengthened in Christian-dominated areas. Besides, in any case or accident, 999 can be called for police support. “We have given instructions to take immediate action while receiving calls,” the minister said.

Tight security measures have been clamp down across the country for peaceful and smooth celebration of the Christmas Day, commemorating the birthday of Jesus Christ.

“Law enforcement agencies have been asked to remain alert and ensure all possible security to ensure peaceful and smooth celebration of the Christmas Day,” said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.