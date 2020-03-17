All educational institutions to remain closed till March 31

All educational institutions across the country will remain closed from March 18 to March 31 to tackle the coronavirus spread. “A decision has been taken to keep all educational institutions across the country closed from March 18 to March 31 and a formal announcement in this regard will be made in the afternoon today,” Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury told newsmen.

Meanwhile, Dhaka University (DU) authorities have announced closure of the university from March 18 to March 28 for the same reason, DU administration confirmed.