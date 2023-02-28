All haor roads to be elevated for unhindered water flow: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said all roads in the haor regions will be elevated to ensure unhindered water flow and smooth aquaculture as she opened Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Hamid Cantonment here.

“I’ve already directed that each road in haor, beel and wetland areas will be elevated without filling lands,” she said while addressing the cantonment’s inauguration programme.

The premier said all roads will be elevated so that the water flow during the rainy season, movement of fishes, boat plying and people’s communication system are not hampered.

She said, “We want the communication system from the cantonment to Sylhet and Dhaka to be eased in this way.”

Sheikh Hasina expressed her hope that this cantonment will play a pivotal role in maintaining overall security in the haor areas.

“Our defence system in the North-Eastern region will also be strengthened,” she added.

She noted that people of the haor areas always fight against the adverse situation of the environment for their survival.

She said valiant Freedom Fighter President Abdul Hamid has been elected repeatedly from this area since 1970 election and served mass people.

She added: “Remaining beside the people of this remote area and being the companion of their well and woe, he (Abdul Hamid) worked tirelessly to change their fates.”

After becoming the president, he wished to establish a cantonment in this area for its overall development, the head of government said.

“As per his wish, we have set up this cantonment,” she continued.

The premier said Abdul Hamid has always played his due role with utmost sincerity in accordance with the responsibility belonging to the post whatever he held such as deputy leader, deputy speaker, speaker and eventually the president.

“He played his role with utmost sincerity according to responsibility of the post whatever he held. Even he successfully serves Bangladesh presidency during his consecutive second term. So, we have decided to name the cantonment after him,” she said.

The prime minister said the president has a big role in achieving country’s Independence and building Bangladesh after the War of Liberation.

She said, “He is a devoted soul and leads an honest life to serve the people. So, we are very much happy to name this cantonment after him.”

Bangladesh believes in the world peace, Sheikh Hasina said, adding, but, it is very regretful that country’s advancement is somewhat barred due to the coronavirus pandemic, global recession and subsequently Ukraine-Russia war.

She said, “The world is suffering from economic recession due to that. The price of essentials and transportation cost increased significantly. Price of Each item has shot up.”

In this connection, she said developed countries are also suffering from it.

“But, in our country we have been able to move the wheel of economy,” she added.

To avoid any unwanted situation in Bangladesh, she urged all not to leave single inch of land uncultivated.

She said, “We will have to bring all arable lands under cultivation to produce our own food. If necessary, we will help others. But we have to do our own job.”

The premier said the government will take the country’s economy forward so the wave of recession can not hit the country.

“We have to move with cautiousness, we have to maintain austerity and save our resources,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the Awami League government has reconstructed the army’s organisational structure as they have established 17 infantry divisions in Sylhet, 10 infantry divisions in Ramu and 7 infantry divisions in Barishal.

She said the government also, in the last 4 years, established 3 brigades and 58 small and large units under various formations.

At the same time, she said they have established 27 small and big units as ad hoc and reorganised 9 organisations.

Last year, she continued, they have established Sheikh Russell Cantonment in Mawa-Jazira.

“At present, two new cantonments are in progress at Rajbari and Trishal,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina said they are working hard to modernise the army.

She also said so far, the army has procured state-of-the-art aircraft, helicopters, Tiger MLRS, Shorad Missiles, 4th generation tanks, APCs, missiles and other war equipment.

Besides, advanced IT equipment and modern vehicles have also been collected, she added.

About the CMHs, the premier said that the CHMs have been adorned with modern medical equipment.

She said they have organised advanced training and accommodation as well as constructed mess and SM barrack for army personnel of all ranks.

“We have also increased their other facilities including salary and ration,” he said.

Thinking about the eating habits of Bengalis, she said, “I have arranged two meals of rice and fish-meat instead of bread.”

The prime minister also raised flag, released balloons, inspected the parade and took salute at the function.

She planted a tree sapling there and signed on the visitor’s book as well.

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed accompanied the premier during the inauguration of the Cantonment.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, other cabinet members, parliament members and military and civil officials were present.