Ansar-al-Islam militant on 2-day remand

21 May 2021, 9:14:56

A court here today placed an active member of banned militant outfit Ansar-al-Islam on a two-day remand in a case lodged under the anti-terror act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy passed the order as police produced Md Soiabur Rahman Kawser, 21, before the court and pleaded to place him on a five-day remand.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Kawser from Mohammadpur Tazmahal Road Eidgah Math area on Thursday night. RAB seized jihadi books, leaflets and a mobile phone from his possession. Later the case was filed with Mohammadpur Police Station.

