Anti-liberation force is main barrier to constitutional government: lawmakers

Both treasury and opposition lawmakers today said the anti-liberation force is the main barrier to the constitutional form of government.

“The anti-liberation force under the umbrella of BNP is the main obstacle to the constitutional form of government”, they said.

The lawmakers were participating in the discussion on a motion brought under section 147 of the rules of procedure of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) marking its golden jubilee at the Sangsad Bhaban here.

Deputy Leader of the House Matia Chowdhury said the emergence of the parliament and the existence of the nation are closely related as Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman made a huge sacrifice for development of the nation.

Praising the current development of the country, the deputy leader said Bangabandhu had liberated the country and his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working to fulfill the dream of Bangabandhu.

“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had introduced parliamentary form of government for the welfare of the people while the anti-liberation force is working to destabilize the country through neglecting constitutional consistency”, said Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.

The present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina established accountability in the Jatiya Sangsad, said Chief Whip Nur-E Alam Chowdhury.

He said, “The members of parliament are now the chairmen of the parliamentary standing committees instead of the concerned ministers and question-answer session is also relevant with the parliamentary procedure.”

Opposition leader of the Jatiya Sangsad Begum Raushan Ershad termed the Jatiya Sangsad as the centre of all the expectations and ambitions of the people.

She said as the whole activities of the government are being mobilized in the Jatiya Sangsad, that’s why political unity is crucial for well functioning of the legislative house.

Treasury bench lawmaker Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Jatiya Party deputy leader GM Kader, among others, also participated in the discussion.

Later, the discussion under the proposal was moved to the house and then it was unanimously adopted after being okayed by the lawmakers with Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.