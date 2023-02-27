Apply innovative ideas to build Smart Bangladesh: PM to BCS cadres

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked new Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadres to utilise their talents and innovative ideas to build the developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

“I want the new officers to take the country forward by applying their talents and innovative ideas in more effective way to transform into a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh,” she said.

The premier said this while addressing the certificate distribution among the trainees of BCS officers’ 74th foundation training course and its closing ceremony held at Shapla Auditorium of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here.

Referring to the situation of Bangladesh 14 years back, she said huge development has been made in the country in the last 14 years.

She asked the fresh officers to take the country forward with maintaining the current development spree.

The prime minister said her government’s only target is to ensure a developed and beautiful life for the countrymen by transforming Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country by 2041.

Describing the fresh BCS cadres as the soldiers of 2041, she said, “Bangladesh will be built as a smart country by 2041. The officers of today will be the soldiers of tomorrow.”

She said you have to work for implementing Delta Plan-2100 formulated by this government, continuing that her government already started executing it to protect Bangladesh from the adverse impact of the climate change.

“You have to keep in mind that we will always have to go forward,” she said.

Once Bangladesh had been neglected by many foreign countries, she said, adding, but now Bangladesh appeared as role model of development in the world.

The country has become a developing nation due to her government’s timely measures, she continued.

“We have to keep intact this honour,” she said.

The prime minister reiterated her call to the countrymen to show austerity in using electricity, water and gas as the world is going through a economic recession steaming from the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter sanctions.

She also asked all to make savings and become economical as the price of everything including essentials is skyrocketing globally and it is not sure when the war will come to an end.

The prime minister said the new officers will have to work for the welfare of the country and its people with a sense of belonging.

She asked the freshers to follow the ideal of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and spirit of the Liberation War in running the state.

She also called upon them to expedite uplift works for ensuring country’s overall development to turn Bangladesh into a hunger-and-poverty free state as envisioned by the Father of the Nation.

As part of the initiative to give people a better life, she said her government has taken Ashrayan project to provide houses to every landless and homeless people.

Not a single person will remain homeless and landless across the country, she said.

The prime minister thanked the government officers for working sincerely in implementing the housing project.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Senior Secretary of the Ministry Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury and BPATC Rector Md Ashraf Uddin also spoke at the function.